Kareem Augustine walks from murder charge

Kareem Augustine, charged with the murder of Ardon Belgrave, was acquitted of the charge today by Justice Adolph Lucas in a trial without jury. Belgrave was shot and killed on March 19, 2013, on Caesar Ridge Road. In his ruling Justice Lucas said that the Crown has failed to prove beyond a reasonable that it was (VO STARTS) Augustine who committed the murder. He said that there were two distinct versions of the whereabouts of the accused at the time of the incident. He also said that the Crown’s main witness, Christopher Gillett, disclosed serious inconsistencies that affected his credibility and the reliability of his testimony. Gillett in his statement said that he did not tell the police the name of the gunman. But later he said that gunman was “Patta”. Justice Lucas said that because of his demeanour while he was giving evidence he was on the verge of being treated as a hostile witness. Augustine testified and said that at the time of the incident he was at home. Augustine was represented by attorney Stevanni Duncan. Crown Counsel Janelle Tillet represented the Crown.

