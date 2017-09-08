Surgeries halted at Northern Regional

Medical professionals are unable to conduct surgeries requiring anesthesia at the Northern Health Regional Hospital. Via a press release, the Ministry of Health informs the public of the on-going situation in the Northern Health Region with medical equipment maintenance and upgrades in relation to our operating rooms. The Ministry of Health says it is working to vigorously try to correct the situation in the least amount of time. The Ministry concedes that this overload in extraordinary referrals to the KHMHA will affect their daily operations capacity as the National Referral Hospital and as the regional hospital for the Central Health Region. Other Regional Teams are also being asked to ensure adequate coverage, particularly over this coming weekend, so that KHMHA is able to adequately cater to the expected patient load which is usually associated with carnival and September celebrations.

Related