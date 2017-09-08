UDP comments on PUP’s blocking of Toll Bridge

The Orange Walk UDP Executive Committee says what the PUP staged at the Toll Bridge on Wednesday was quote, “irresponsible, foolish and a wanton disregard for the public safety”. End of quote. The UDP is holding Opposition Leader John Briceno and his colleagues responsible for what unfolded on the Toll Bridge. A release from the committee states quote, “Johnny Briceno, Abelardo Mai and many other PUP leaders planned, instigated, orchestrated and executed the illegal blocking…” End of quote. The release adds quote, “The PUP Leadership, fully aware of what would be the end result carried out this illegal gathering to forward their political agenda and for self aggrandization…” End of quote

Related