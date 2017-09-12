Another explosive found raises serious concerns

Authorities are seriously concerned over the recent assessment of what has been classified as a remote controlled explosive device. That device, though not fully assembled, was reportedly handed over to Corozal Police sometime late last week. The device was then taken to the Belize Defense Force on Saturday night for analysis. Today, Brigadier General David Jones, Commandant of the Belize Defence Force, told us this was the first time he has seen such a set up in Belize and this is reason for grave concern.

Brigadier General David Jones – Commandant of the Belize Defence Force

“It was the construction of what looked like an improvised explosive device or what you would call a bomb. What was missing was the explosive so they had a cellphone, they had a sensor and they had a capacitor, three things that could be used in a remote controlled bomb but they didn’t have the explosive in it but it was well constructed and the person knew what he was doing and probably did some research to get it constructed but it’s a difference in sophistication from what we have seen before with other things that have been constructed.”

Reporter

“Would you say that its more advanced?”

Brigadier General David Jones – Commandant of the Belize Defence Force

“It is definitely more advanced than what we have found before because in the past we just had the more basic improvised explosive device which is just the explosive, the battery and wires. This one had a cellphone, it had a capacitor and it had a sensor so definitely it’s something more advanced in that you can do it remotely. So you don’t have to be close to it you can set it and then go a distance off and then set it off.”

Reporter:

“What kind of explosive are we talking about that would be compatible to this set up?”

Brigadier General David Jones – Commandant of the Belize Defence Force

“Any form really, plastic explosive would be used for the most part in such devices, C4, Semtex or even some form of TNT.”

Reporter:

“Now you’re saying remote controlled does that stir any sort of concern for authorities?”

Brigadier General David Jones – Commandant of the Belize Defence Force

“It definitely is more concerning because you’re looking at the level of sophistication where a cellphone can be used all they would need to do is dial the number and it would send an electrical charge to the device and the device would explode. Its definitely a target type of device if you just want to target one person or persons it’s the type of device you could use and you would be far away from the scene because you just need to leave it where it is and you can set it off by just dialing the number of the cell phone.”

Reporter:

“So if this were actually to be used, several people or many people could be hurt or killed?”

Brigadier General David Jones – Commandant of the Belize Defence Force

“Well depending on the amount of explosive put in it. That definitely requires serious investigation because this is a level above what we have seen before and we need to try and find out who if possible would be doing things like this before it’s too late.”

In the span of about two weeks, authorities have found two explosives. The last was found on September second on Vernon Street. Police found a seismic explosive device during an anti-crime search and after an assessment; Commander Jones determined the device was a live explosive. In reference to this latest case in Corozal, Commander Jones says there are currently no suspects and police would be the agency to question the individual who handed the device over to them.