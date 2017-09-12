BNTU says No Way to derailment of hearing

The Belize National Teachers Union says it will not sit idly by and allow the Senate Select Committee hearings to be derailed before it comes to its natural conclusion. The BNTU is responding to the recent correspondence from the Prime Minister to the Senate Select Committee in which he stated that the Government would be unable to continue funding the work of the Committee beyond November of this year, citing financial constraints due to the institution of the Integrity Commission and the UNCAC. The BNTU says while it fully understands that this work is a long and tedious process, there can be no shortcuts in our attempts to uncover the truth, to make the necessary recommendations for changes in our systems and to bring perpetrators to justice. The BNTU ends its release by reminding the Prime Minister and his Government that the BNTU strike remains on hold as they continue to monitor the work of these highly essential check and balance organs.

Related