Celebrations left a number of persons injured

The September celebrations continued over the weekend in Belize City. While it did not result in any one being killed, it was not for lack of trying as there were several shooting incidents that occurred. The first one occurred shortly after Jouvert, where several persons got shot. This morning the police department held a press conference where they provided the media with details of the incidents.

Superintendent Hilberto Romero, Officer in Charge of CIB

“On Saturday the 9th of September 2017 police from precinct three responded to a shooting incident near Kelly Street by the Cinderella Plaza area. On arrival they were informed that some persons had been shot and were taken to the KHMH. CIB personnel visited the KHMH where they saw six persons with varying degrees of gunshot injuries. All persons were treated at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and so far all six have been released. The scene was processed we found five 9mm expended shells in the area and an investigation is ongoing at this time to try and find two suspects who came up to the area on bicycles, one of them pulled out a pistol fired the shots and then rode off on the said bicycle.”

Police say that the intended target was Akeem Augustine who was recently acquitted of a murder charge.

Superintendent Hilberto Romero, Officer in Charge of CIB

“Our investigation is showing that the intended target was Akeem Auguste. He was among the other persons that were shot at that area. We detained two persons they have been released but we are looking for two more suspects at this time and we are doing all in our effort to try and find them so we can put a closure to this case.”

Police mentioned that nearby patrols quickly responded to the shooting incident.

Superintendent Hilberto Romero, Officer in Charge of CIB

“There were numerous police that were assigned to work the Juvert and as soon as the shots were heard, because officers were nearby but the evidence from the information is that the shooter came very quickly on a bicycle opened fired and then took off. It took seconds and the police responded almost immediately but the shooter had already rode of on his bicycle but again it was in fact a brazen attack and numerous officers were attached to that Juvert that morning.”

Police retrieved five expended shells from the area.