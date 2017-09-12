Eye-Witness to Murder Executed

Police in Orange Walk are investigating the fatal shooting of 21 year old Gustavo Hernandez. He was shot early on Saturday, September 10. Hernandez was walking one of his female friends home on San Antonio Road when a masked gunman rode up to him and shot him. He was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital by neighbours who heard the gunshots. Hernandez was later taken to the KHMH where he died at around 6:30 that same day. Police refused to share the motive with the media. Hernandez’s family believes that his murder is linked to Daniel Sosa’s murder which occurred on July 29. Hernandez was one of two witnesses who were in the car when Hilmar Alamilla fatally shot Sosa. Today Hipolito Novelo went looking for answers in Orange Walk Town.

One of two witnesses who saw 24 year old Daniel Sosa being shot by Hilmar Alamilla on July 29 is dead. 21 year old Gustavo Hernandez was with a woman walking on San Antonio Road in Orange Walk Town when he was shot by a masked man on a bicycle. Hernandez was walking the woman home when about 5:15 the masked gunman came riding out of one of the streets. When he saw the masked man, Hernandez reportedly told his female friend to run…and so she did…..hiding in a yard behind a car. There was a second gunman and Hernandez was clearly the target. His mother, Marisela Hernandez, told Love News that her son had been receiving death threats.

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim: “He was talking with my brother. They were drinking and he said that there was gold on his head right now and that everyone wanted to kill him. He said that if they killed him to make sure that he died because if he stayed alive something would happen. He used to go out with my sister and he told my sister, he never told me anything.”

Reporter

“And he never told police about the threats?”

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim

“No, he never told the police anything.”

Reporter

“Do you believe that he was killed because he was a witness to the Daniel Sosa murder?”

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim

“I think but I think they paid the girl to lure him. I think she know who the boy is.”

After Daniel Sosa was fatally shot, in an interview with the media, Love News asked Orange Walk’s Commanding Officer, Superintendent. David Chi, since Hernandez was one of the two witnesses in Sosa’s murder, if police protection will be afforded to him. He said no.

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“As I said we as the police we are unable to provide any personal security for those gentlemen. We did our part, we did our work, we spoke with them there is nothing to charge them with for now and so they were released. That is the bottom line of that.”

Reporter

“But any your concern on your behalf as the officer in charge?”

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“I have no concern. These people are out there for some time now- I haven’t heard them come back or any complaint from any of them or family member that their lives were threatened or anybody was following them of any thing of that sort so we have no reason to speculate at this point or to wonder if anyone would like to hurt them or injure them or anything.”

And without police protection and security, Hernandez was constantly looking over his shoulders.

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim

“He was a good person but I don’t know what happened to him.”

Reporter

He used to be careful when he went out because….

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim

“When he would go out in the night he would say ‘mommy I will go here.’ he put steps like that ‘but when I am coming I will text you to open the gate and the door but I want you to keep the windows closed, don’t open them.’ I used to leave the windows open to see if he was coming. He told me to close it and not to leave it open and that when he was coming home he would text me to open the gate and the door. He used to do it, he would text telling me to open the door and when I got the text I opened the door and I would see him coming. He would tell me to always keep the gate closed and never leave it open. But he never told me that he was getting any death threats.”

There is one more person who saw Alamilla shoot Sosa. He is the only other person who knows, beside Alamilla, what really happened inside Alamilla’s Dodge pickup truck. So will that person now receive police protection?

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“We are not providing any security for anyone. While we are on duty we provide security for the entire Orange Walk District. If he comes and he makes a report that he is being threatened or if he has any fear for his life then we will deal with that situation the best we can and see whatever assistance we will be able to offer him further than just the regular patrol but he has never come forward to make any complaint or suggestion that his life is being threatened at this time.”

Several persons are being sought for questioning. A motive has been established but interestingly Superintendent Chi would not share what that motive is. He would not say if there is a direct link to Daniel Sosa’s murder. He did say, however; that all angles are being investigated.

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“The late Mr.Hernandez had not made any report that he has been threatened we have no such report from him. I saw Mr.Hernandez on numerous times, personally he had never mentioned anything to me. I don’t know if he told any other officers but we have nothing here on record to say that he was threatened.”

Reporter

“But you can confirm that he did give a statement to police?”

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“He gave a statement prior in respect to the murder of Mr.Sosa but not in respect with him being threatened, please get that straight.”

Reporter:

“Yes but could it be that it was related?”

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“I will not speculate and say that it was related. I already said I have no information that Mr.Hernandez’s murder is related to Mr.Sosa’s murder and I have no information about that.”

Reporter:

“And I understand that but I am asking is the police or are investigators looking at that angle that there is that possibility that it could be related given the fact that he was a key witness in the murder of Mr.Daniel Sosa?”

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“I understand you clearly. We are looking at a number of angles, that main one and other angles.”

Reporter

“Including the possible motive that your lab is closing right now with the ….”

Supt. David Chi, OC, OW Police

“We are looking at that angle and other angles.”

And while police investigations continue, Hernandez’s mother has little hope that justice will prevail.

Marisela Hernandez, Mother of Murder Victim

“I don’t think they will find the killer because the girl said that there was mask. I leave it in God’s hands and he knows who killed my son. He was my only son.”

Reporting for Love News, I am Hipolito Novelo