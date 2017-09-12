Military Parade – a Spectacular Event!

On Saturday, September ninth, the first ever Military Parade was held in Belmopan. Correspondent Fem Cruz spoke with Minister of Defense John Saldivar on the new event he said will hopefully become an annual one.

Minister of Defense John Saldivar

“This is the first of its kind military parade that the Belize Defense Force and the Coast Guard has organized and it is done basically to display our armed forces for the full view of our citizenry so that they understand what it is that we have thought we are small we are efficient we are well trained and we are ready to defend within our capacities and so this parade we hope to have every year so that the public can see our military on display.”