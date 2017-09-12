MLA & TAA say the attack against media is a violation of Human Rights

The Maya Leaders Alliance (MLA) and the Toledo Alcaldes Association(TAA) are the latest organizations to condemn last week’s incident which took place in Orange Walk at a PUP demonstration where journalist Marisol Amaya was man-handled by the police. The release said that the act conducted against Amaya is a violation of Human Rights. Further, the release stated that the incident may have been a deliberate attack against a vulnerable female press officer, in order to instill fear and intimidation. It goes on to say that there seemingly is a strong pattern by the government’s police forces to single out and target female press personnel and members of civil society advocate. As this was not the first time Amaya was targeted by officers of the government. Also, the release mentioned other females namely Yaya Marin Coleman and human rights Maya activist Cristina Coc who were attacked in the past by police officers. The release points out that in 2013 the Government of Belize signed onto the Universal Periodic Review, whereby it pledged to respect “human right” and “fundamental freedoms”. In that regard, the MLA and TAA urge the Government to uphold its obligations it made to respect the human rights of all Belizeans.”They call on all Belizeans to support the efforts of Belize to develop based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The release notes, “Belize’s human rights report card will be under examination before the United Nations, during the third cycle of the Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review in November 2018, in Geneva, Switzerland.”

