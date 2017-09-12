No Flights to Caye Caulker in October

Effective October 1, Tropic Air and Maya Island Air will suspend flights to Caye Caulker due to the deterioration of the island’s airstrip. A release from the airlines stated that the temporary suspension of the flights have become necessary to avoid safety and operational challenges beyond acceptable margins for public flight service. Further, it stated that the Belize Airport Authority and the Caye Caulker Village Council have been informed of the situation and should commence carrying out the necessary work to repair the airstrip. The release ends by stating that regular flights to the island will resume as soon as the airstrip is repaired. It also advised persons with reservations to contact their respective carrier for assistance.

