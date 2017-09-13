Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany donates to GG

On Wednesday morning Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Belize His Excellency Harald Peter Klein donated musical instruments to the Governor General of Belize His Excellency Sir Colville Young. The donation was made at the Belize House in Belmopan and includes a clarinet, trumpet, saxophone and an oboe. A press release from the Government press office states that the instruments will benefit the Governor General’s Music in the Schools Program.