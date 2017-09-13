Caye Caulker to get new airstrip

The Belize Airport Authority has announced that it is now in the final stages of securing funds from the Social Security Board to reconstruct the Caye Caulker Municipal Airport runway as the design has been completed. The Authority is expecting funds to be approved by the end of September. The project is expected to start in October and is estimated to cost just over seven million Belize Dollars. The project includes the reconstruction of the runway which will be elevated and widened. The surface will be paved with hot mix asphalt. The project will also include the expansion of the apron with provisions for several hangers, proper drainage, installation of runway lights, a shore protection system and other safety and security features. The project has also recently received clearance from the Department of the Environment. A bidding process is expected to be finalized by the end of this week. The project is expected to take eight months to complete. As we reported yesterday, both Maya Island Air and Tropic Air issued a release to say they would suspend all flights to Caye Caulker until the runway has been rehabilitated.

