Colin Gillett is the new Deputy National Emergency Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). His appointment to the post became effective on September 4. Gillett serves as Deputy to the National Emergency Coordinator, Ret. Colonel Shelton DeFour. In his capacity as the Deputy National Emergency Coordinator, his duties include assisting with the management and administration of the staff and execution of the various functions of the Head of the Department in order for NEMO to carry out its mandate. Gillett comes highly qualified with a Master’s Degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados. He has held the post of Director of the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute as well as Project Coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme in Belize and Private Consultant in Project Management and Logistics.

