Director questioned about the Wong Kim scandal

One of the biggest scandals that has emerged from the Immigration Department is one involving South Korean criminal, Wong Hong Kim, his passport and the man who helped him, former UDP Minister Elvin Penner. Several witnesses who have appeared before the Senate Select Committee have been asked about the Wong Hong Kim passport and the current Immigration Director, Diana Locke, was no exception. Since the investigation was launched into the matter, no one has been held criminally accountable and according to Locke, the Belize Police Department are in possession of the documents.

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“Did you receive any of the reports regarding the fraudulent issuance of this document in this whole matter did you receive anything? And what is being done if any about it.”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“I did receive an email from the Embassy of Belize in Taiwan which outlined all the information that was received by the ambassador in relation to Wong Hong Kim; it contained a copy of his nationality certificate as well as a written report a letter from Mr. Kim yes I did receive those things at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there was an email copied to two persons.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“And are you taking any further action in this matter as the director?”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“The matter has been turned over to the police before I came to immigration so I have on further dealing with Mr. Kim’s matter at least I have not been asked to do anything further.”

Senator Mark Lizarraga

“Have you requested or have you been given any updates from the police?”

Diana Locke – Director of Immigration

“I requested of the police by telephone some time ago confirmation as to whether or not they were in possession of the passport and the certificate and yes they confirmed that it was in the possession of the police.”