First ever watershed management plan

The Natural Resource Management Program from the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Belize and the World Wildlife Fund will develop a Management Plan for the Belize River Watershed. A release from the University says the plan will be the first of its kind in Belize and serves as a model for much needed future watershed management. The project will take a multidisciplinary approach in collecting and consolidating data pertaining to the Belize River Watershed. Through scientific research, stakeholder consultations and community engagement, a sustainable management plan will be produced by identifying long term monitoring programs and bolstering policies for the protection of Belize’s freshwater resources. This project will also support data collection and finance three student research fellowships along with the purchase of a real monitoring device and laboratory equipment. Signing the formal agreement were University President Professor Clement Sankat and WWF Representative, Mauricio Mejia.

