First time mother gives birth to triplets

This morning, a short ceremony was held at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital to introduce three precious babies to the world. The triplets are two boys and one girl, Marlon, Malerick and Miracle who were born on September 5. A number of the corporate organizations were on hand with gifts to welcome the babies. First time mother, 20-year-old Virginia Garnett, was overjoyed with all the out-pouring of love.

Virginia Garnett, Mother of Triplets

“I feel happy, right now, I feel happy. I feel emotional, my tears are tears of joy. I just want to thank everybody and thank God. My three baby, I will try my best to do anything for them, thank God. Thanks to all the nurses who were by my side and Dr. Guerra.”

Tylon Tillett, Public Relations Officer of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, spoke to the media about the triplets.

Tylon Tillett, Public Relations Officer of KHMH

“The babies were born here last week Tuesday morning sometime between 6 and 7. They were born in our Labour & Delivery Department (L&D) via C-section performed by Dr. Guerra. The triplets were kept here for three days on observation. It is amazing that they were born with an average of 5 pounds normally triplets have lower birth weight because it is three babies being carried by one person. These babies have an average of 5 pounds which is amazing so our L & D staff is to be commended. Also, our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff were instrumental in making sure that they were alright and now they have been sent home. KHMH felt that as a healthcare provider, we also have a social responsibility to look after situations that passed through our hospital so we realized that it is three babies two boys and a girl, and this mom is definitely going to need help. She is 20-years-old and it is her first pregnancy so we felt obligated to try and ask corporate Belize for some assistance so we have places like Price Premiere Products, San Cas and Brodies. These are three companies that are always supporting the work that the KHMH does. Also, we have the Special Envoy Office and the Ministry of Health.”

This is KHMH first set of triplets for 2017.