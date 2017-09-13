Is there tension between Southside Commander and his predecessor?

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Commander of Southside Belize City Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal, though not directly, alluded that his predecessor was facilitating criminals. In other words, that some gang factions were allowed to run their drug business while others weren’t. Sr. Superintendent Vidal said this after the situation in some areas within the city remains tense because rivalries have erupted. He adds that the mediation process continues, but that there was no real peace among gang factions because many underlying issues prevailed, among them that certain groups were allowed to thrive in the drug trade. We understand that the former Southside commander Chester Williams was not at all pleased and indicated that he will seek legal action against Vidal. Today we asked the new Commander about that and he responded in the following manner.

Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal – Commander of Southside Belize City

“I don’t know if you want to promote conflict or promote peace. I am here to promote peace. Certainly I answered a question in exactly the manner in which it was asked I have nothing else to say on that. If there is anything regarding the police then I will answer but in regards to that matter I don’t need to answer any more questions on that.”

Reporter:

“So you don’t believe you’ve been saying very inflammatory things about your predecessor, he says that he has not said anything bad about you.”

Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal – Commander of Southside Belize City

“Well unless you are trying to help him with his case I have nothing more to say on that matter. I am not going to be helping anybody with their case.”

Reporter:

“Have you been alerted to a possible court action from this?”

Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal – Commander of Southside Belize City

“Well I don’t know I am hearing that from you. I know there is a number of things on the social media I have my own opinion on the social media but as I said I will not contribute to anything that is being said. I have said what I said and I will leave it at that.”

Reporter:

“And you don’t retract anything you’ve said?”

Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal – Commander of Southside Belize City

“As I said I will say nothing in regards to that matter.”