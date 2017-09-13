PM says time to end Senate Hearings

The Prime Minister sent a letter to the clerk of the National Assembly in which he stated that the Government is unable to financially support the hearings pass November 2017. It’s a position that Senator Aldo Salazar supports.

Aldo Salazar – Chairman of the Senate Special Select Committee

“I feel that it will be enough. I believe we have covered about three months more, we’ve done about eight months that leaves us with about a year’s worth of work so I feel that that is adequate as far as I am concerned.”

Reporter

“Has the committee discussed the Prime Minister’s letter?’

Aldo Salazar – Chairman of the Senate Special Select Committee

“Yes the committee has discussed the letter.”

Reporter

“What is the position of the other committee members?”

Aldo Salazar – Chairman of the Senate Special Select Committee

“Well I’m not at liberty to discuss what the views are in terms of deliberation but I can speak to my view, I think the Prime Minister is perfectly entitled to his view, he feels that we’ve had – from what I gather from the letter and we don’t have to argue about everything in Belize- the Prime Minister is free to hold and express the view that he feels we’ve had ample time and we’ve been allocated adequate resources. He feels that that should be sufficient, we don’t have to quarrel with him that is his view and he is entitled to that , it’s not an unreasonable view we’ve been at this for quite some time. I certainly share that view with him as well. We’ve had significant amount of time to deliberate on this and I’ve said from the very beginning that I feel that we should be looking to wrap up and that adequate time has been allotted.”

Reporter

“How long will it take you to compile, prepare, conclude and present your report?”

Aldo Salazar – Chairman of the Senate Special Select Committee

“People take issue with it when I call it my report because they feel that I am claiming ownership of the report but I am as the chair supposed to prepare the first draft. It’s not my report, it’s the report of the committee to the senate. I feel that the preparation of the report it depends on how often we meet I think as a committee we may be able to meet in Belize City. I don’t see that we are going to consume any government resources in doing that, I don’t see the need for that it would probably take in excess of a month to do that I feel.”

Chairman Salazar says the only two persons he sees the need to summon is the current CEO in the Ministry of Immigration, Edmund Zuniga and the Substantive Minister, Godwin Hulse. His colleague, Senator Mark Lizarraga feels otherwise.

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“I was very disappointed quite frankly that we seem to find monies for just about everything else under the sun and we can’t seem to find monies to continue with what I consider to be a very important process. Priorities in this country for the most part unfortunately are given to those areas that carry the most political weight. I was disappointed to hear today for example from the director of immigration that some of the items that she needs to strengthen her department were not approved in her budget last year and here we are in the middle of this very important exercise and she is being denied the resources that she needs to strengthen a vital part of our national security which is our identification documents. We still hear that we await allocations for the new passport system that is going to be identified so you know it’s disappointing to see how we prioritize the spending of our national monies. I am not limiting myself to anybody’s deadline or anybody’s agenda. I am one vote on the committee and whenever I see the need for somebody to come before the committee like this morning I believe I recommended and I believe it was agreed that we should call the CEO of the Ministry of Immigration so whenever the need arises to have a new person come before us to testify based on the evidence that we have had, or based on the direction we are going then we all have that right. The committee decides at the end of the day not the chairman, the chairman doesn’t have a vote so it’s the committee that will decide what witnesses come and come next.”

The Committee takes a break next week Wednesday and resumes its duties on September 27.