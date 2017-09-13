Red Cross comes to the aid of the victims of Hurricane Irma

The Belize Red Cross has joined the efforts to assist victims of Hurricane Irma. Irma, the strongest Atlantic hurricane in more than a decade battered millions of people in the Caribbean and is believed to have caused at least thirty four deaths. As the scale of the damage becomes apparent, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, has released funds from the Disaster Response Emergency Fund to support the response in Dominican Republic, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda, and St Kitts and Nevis. In addition, an appeal one million one hundred and twenty eight thousand, one hundred and seventy one Swiss Francs has been launched to support families affected by the disaster in Antigua and Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis. The Belize Red Cross says it stands in solidarity with all the persons affected by Hurricane Irma. We spoke with Director General of the Belize Red Cross Society, Lily Bowman.

“In support of the International Federation of the Belize Red Cross has decided to launch a local appeal. We have been getting some queries from Belizeans all over the country asking if we will be doing anything for our Caribbean neighbors and of course being a part of CARICOM we believe it is fitting and right for us to do our share and to see what we can contribute through the kindness of our Belizean people. The Red Cross has been on standby from throughout and constant contact with these different countries in the Caribbean who were in the path of Irma since before the hurricane struck and during as far as they were able to and were ready and on standby with whatever relief items and equipment that would have been necessary for supporting the assistance as well as manpower. The federation has been deploying what we call regional intervention teams which are volunteer and staff from the red cross all over the world especially within the region to the affected areas.”

Reporter

“What kind of assistance can Belizeans provide?

Director General of the Belize Red Cross Society, Lily Bowman.

“For the present we cannot handle in kind donations as our press release indicates. We do welcome cash donations which would then be transferred like we stated to the international federation. I know that Belizeans really extend a great helping hand and they all have big hearts and we are just thankful that they are at least inquiring how they can help and we look forward to their contribution and with a grateful heart I would like to say thank you in advance for any support that we get for those poor people that are suffering.”

Account numbers to make donation are as follows, Belize Bank 1-3-5-6-4-8-0-1-0-1-2-0-0-0; Atlantic Bank is 2-1-0-6-5-7-2-4-3; Scotiabank 9-1-3-3-2-4-6- and Heritage Bank’s is1-0-8-2-6-6-5. The funds collected will be transmitted to the IFRC to assist with the disaster relief efforts in the affected areas.