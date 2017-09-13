Unidentified body retrieved from the Macal River

San Ignacio Police are investigating another case of homicide in their jurisdiction. On Tuesday afternoon police retrieved the body of a male person from the Macal River in the Cayo District. Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Iche said the body was found floating in the river near the new Santa Elena San Ignacio bridge.

Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Iche

“The body of a male person wearing only a black pants and no shirt was seen floating down in the middle of the river. It was retrieved from the river and was seen in state of decomposition. A wound was seen on the forehead, a stab wound on the right hand and a stab wound on the upper right chest area. The identity of the person is yet unknown. The body was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical officer. We are asking the public’s assistance with any information concerning the identity of this male person and with any information in regards to the identification of his death. The body has a tattooed rosary coming down his chest with a cross at the middle, it has the name Diane with thirteen red stars around it on the left upper arm, the name Emanuel tattooed on the inner left wrist and a curved scar on the left foot- those are the marks that were observed on the body.”

Reporter

This is a dark complexioned male?

Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Iche

“It is a mix of Hispanic and Kriol decent person with a low haircut; about five feet four inches in height average build.”

Reporter

Do police suspect that this has anything to do with the stabbing incident earlier over the weekend in San Ignacio?

Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Iche

“No.”

Reporter

“You don’t think they’re related?”

Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Iche

“No we do not believe that it is related. That other incident occurred in Buena Vista Village a distance away from town.”

An autopsy conducted on the body determined that the person bled to death after one of his major arteries below his right collarbone was ruptured with a sharp object. It is unclear how long the body was in the River.