Body pulled out of Macal River identified as Dean Bennett

The body that was pulled out of the Macal River in the Cayo District is identified as twenty year old Dean Emmanuel Bennett, a resident of San Ignacio. Bennett’s mother, Salusciana Jimenez identified her son’s body today. Police retrieved Bennett’s body from the Macal River on Tuesday afternoon after two o’clock. Deputy Commander of the San Ignacio formation, ASP Daniel Itche told Love News the body was found floating in the river about five hundred yards down from the new Santa Elena San Ignacio bridge. Bennett had sustained a wound on his forehead, a stab wound on his right hand and on his upper right chest. An autopsy conducted on the body determined that he bled to death after one of his major arteries below his right collarbone was ruptured with a sharp object.

Related