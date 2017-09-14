Education key to the prosperity of a nation

Restore Belize held its seventh annual scholarship award ceremony today. Guest speaker was John August, Director of Belize National Energy Charitable Trust, one of the organizations that assisted in making the programme possible. August said the future for a better and more prosperous Belize lies largely in education taking its rightful place in the development plan of our nation.

John August, Director of Belize National Energy Charitable Trust

“At the trust we are convinced that the future for a better and more prosperous Belize lies largely in education taking its rightful place in the development plant of our nation. As a charitable trust we have a pivotal role to play in developing the aspiration of our country thus the recognition of our responsibility in the discharge of our duties. We therefore do all in our power to ensure that both the efforts of the government of Belize and BNE is working in unison to foster economic and social development through education.”

36 high school students received scholarships. Director of Restore Belize, Mary Vasquez, shared more about the scholarships.

Mary Vasquez, Director of Restore Belize

“From this day when you get the scholarship you really have our full support not just with the typical financial support but also in very many different areas including social support, including tutoring, mentoring so this is a very comprehensive scholarship program. Restore Belize started I am Belize Scholarship Program in September 2010 with a very generous donation from the Protected Areas Conservation Trust. The concept was that this would be a very different kind of scholarship program that instead of focusing strictly on the academics it would also look at all the social issues that children face that can be obstacles to them completing school so this was not something that we said we just want to make sure that all the start students make it through. This was one where we said that we want everybody to make it through high school. We really believe that education is first of all a critical element in our national success and we have to get every single Belizean child through secondary school.”

Dennis Lamb, a first form student at Nazarene High School, said he is happy to have received the scholarship.

Dennis Lamb, student

I feel very well because now I can focus on doing my work in school and I can pass to second form.

The other donors who partnered with Restore Belize to make the scholarship programme possible are: Belize Water Services Limited, Belize Electricity Limited, Atlantic Bank Limited and Atlantic Insurance Company Limited. The scholarships are mainly awarded to students who are seriously affected by urban violence.