Children joined in the September Celebrations

The September celebrations are in full swing under the theme “Belize Confronting Challenges, Celebrating Triumphs, Renewing our Resolve!” Today, it was the children’s turn to be a part of the festivities and they turned out at the Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, where the children’s rally was held. Minister of Education, Patrick Faber, who was the keynote speaker for the event, spoke to Love News about the importance of the event.

Patrick Faber – Minister of Education

The event is also very important it makes for an opportunity for schools to come together. This morning we saw a convergence of about 27 schools there at the parish hall and I think that is always a good thing for school children to come together to have them understand that there are other schools as well and that children go to other schools just like they do and of course they share in similar type of events. So it’s always wonderful when we can get a gathering like that. I tell people I have the best job in the world I get to work with the children of our nation and I am ecstatic about that.

Also, today is National Colours Day and the children of St. Joseph Primary School were in their national colours and enthusiastically paraded through the streets of Belize. Love News spoke to the principal of St. Joseph Primary School, Rose McGregor.

Rose McGregor – Principal of St. Joseph School

“Well today is National Colours Day and it has become an annual event for us to parade around the neighborhood. The children wear their national colours that is the blue, white and red the colours of the national flag and also the children look forward to this every year. Parents as well look forward to this activity.”