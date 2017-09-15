Claudia Martinez dies a few days after being involved in traffic accident

A woman has succumbed to injuries sustained in a traffic incident that happened on Saturday evening in Corozal Town. What we find odd is that the police department has not issued a report on it and when we asked for information today, it was not forthcoming from the Police Press Office. What we know from doing our own investigation is that the woman, 40 year old Claudia Arana Martinez died today after having suffered serious head injuries. We understand that Martinez and her eight year old son were traveling with another woman, 26-year-old Melanie Requena on a motorcycle when they were hit from behind by a vehicle. It happened on San Andres Road at the junction leading to the Baeza Layout area. Requena was driving the motorcycle and she apparently did not sustain very serious injuries. Martinez, who we understand was not wearing a helmet, sustained scrapes and bruises and serious head injuries. Her eight year old son sustained scrapes on his face and body. Martinez was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery to alleviate inflammation to her brain but succumbed today. The identity of the driver who hit the motorcycle is yet to be released by the Police.

