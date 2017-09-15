ITVET comes alive with Expo

The ITVET in Belize City comes alive this weekend as the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds its annual Expo. Marketing and Public relations Officer at the BCCI, Viannie Reyes says this year they sold out and had to make space for additional exhibits for the weekend.

Viannie Reyes – Marketing and Public relations Officer at the BCCI

“The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry we are all about our members and giving back to the community and we know that this expo is something very beneficial not just to the chamber but also to each and every single member, even as a non-member just as an exhibitor. From the beginning of the year we didn’t really have to go above and beyond to get exhibitors to participate this year, the expo practically sold itself. So it’s beneficial to each and every company out here, it’s the time of the year and it’s two days where businesses can go above and beyond to make their company very noticeable to the Belizean public, you can go above and beyond with marketing ideas and just basically to tell your past and what they can expect from you in the future as well.”

Reporter

“And it’s been a success?”

Viannie Reyes – Marketing and Public relations Officer at the BCCI

“It’s been a success over the years and I can guarantee that this year is an even bigger expo. Last year I think the count could have been 17,000 to 18,000 people walking in and out of the expo so we are definitely hoping that this year would be even bigger than last year. It’s our 21st anniversary so we are raffling 21 gift prizes each day of the expo so that is 42 chances to win cash prizes, groceries, butane, overnight stays to the cayes in Caye Caulker and also the round trip ticket to the us courtesy United Airlines.”

The gates open at eight in the morning and close at five in the evening. Entrance fee is five dollars per adult and three dollars for children ages three to eleven years.