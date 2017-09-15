UB receives award from Regional Organization

The University of Belize, in particular its Pharmacy Program has been recognized by the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists. According to Senior Lecturer, Lydia Thurton, the Innovators Award was presented to the University for the work carried out in implementing the Bachelor of Pharmacy program in Belize.

The convention was with pharmacists from all over the Caribbean and Canada, the US and Europe and the nominations came from outside of Belize for us to get the award so it included the trophies and electronic subscription to an international pharmaceutical compendium that will assist our students in the labs and also give us access to thousands of drug monographs. Two of our pharmacist students Emily Manzur and Damien Acevedo were given scholarships by the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists to attend the entire conference, everything was paid for by CAP and they got to attend all the sessions, the formal dinner and gala and cultural events and everything that went with the conference. Attending the conference and having the conference hosted in Belize was very inspiring, the award helps to validate the work that we have done in planning, proposing all the research that went into developing the bachelors of pharmacy program and to have it become a reality so this award really does wonders in motivating us in the work that we still have ahead of us.

Dianera Shol is the first recipient of the UB President Scholars’ Program Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students who excel academically. Originally from San Pedro Columbia, Toledo, Shol is pursuing an Associate Degree in Applied Agricultureat the Central Farm Campus of the University. The scholarship gives her the opportunity to complete the Associate degree in two years including a three hundred dollars book grant per semester. According to the President of the University of Belize, Professor Emeritus Clement Sankat, the goal is to expand the scholarship program so that more students who excel academically can attain higher education at UB.