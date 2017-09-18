Another senseless shooting leaves one dead

On Saturday September 16, fifty-one year old Santos Miguel Bernadez was shot and killed in Belize City. Bernadez was killed around ten o’clock in the night in the area of Laura Dunn Street. Police spoke of the incident during this afternoon’s press briefing.

They observed the apparent lifeless body of Santos Miguel Bernardez 51 year old. Our investigation revealed that Bernadez along with others were gathered when a lone gunman rode up on a bicycle and fired two shots one of which caught Bernadez to the left temple. Police investigation into this matter also continue. We have no immediate suspect but police are working on this case.”