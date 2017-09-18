Grenade exploded fortunately there was no loss of life

BDF Commander Brigadier General David Jones was in San Pedro Town over the weekend investigating an explosion that occurred on Saturday night. An explosive was hurled at a residence and fortunately no one was injured. According to police at around 8:20 pm, a 911 called led them to the residence of 39 year old Amancia Martinez in the San Mateo Area of San Pedro Town. From what police have shared, it seems that someone threw an explosive near the steps of the house. Martinez told police that she was inside her house when she heard a loud bang and felt her house shake. When she went outside to check, she noticed that her steps had been damaged by the explosive. Commander Jones has confirmed that the explosive used was an American type fragmentation grenade designed to fatally injure anyone who is within six meters of its blast range.

BDF Commander Brigadier General David Jones

“In the over twenty years, I’ve been in the force, I’ve never heard of a grenade being used in San Pedro but it was a definitely a high explosive grenade. It caused some damages to the steps, some of the fragments went through the house that was about 50 meters and it went through the bathroom. The houses in the adjacent area were all shaken. The other parts of the grenade that I am looking for have not been found but based on what I have seen there it is definitely a US type grenade that has a steel body that is designed to fragment on detonation and that is the type of grenade that was used in San Pedro.”

Reporter

“This particular explosive device what is the blast radius and what is the potential threat to humans?”

BDF Commander Brigadier General David Jones

“The radius for lethal injuries would have been within 5 meters. If anybody was within 5 meters of that grenade when it exploded it would have killed them. It would have caused serious casualties if anyone was within 15 meters but this type of grenade can cause injuries to about 230 meters away because the secondary effect from that grenade is the fragments that come from the body. The primary effect was felt by the residents around here which was the shock wave from the explosives that went out for a long distance away it could have been felt but the shrapnel could have gone out to 230 meters. It was in an enclosed area. Fortunately no one was around the immediate area when the grenade exploded so 5 meter radius lethal, 15 meters serious casualties and you can get further injuries up to 230 meters away.”

Three persons have been detained for questioning. According to the Head of CIB, ACP Joseph Myvett, while no motive has been established, all leads are being followed including that it might have been as a result of the ongoing drug war on La Isla Bonita.

ACP Joseph Myvett – Head of CIB

“There is a patrol in that area that is stationed in that area and based on certain information that was gathered that resulted in the detention of the person who are currently under investigation.”

Reporter

“Is this believed to be connected to any kind of gang or drug warfare within waring turfs on the island ? What would be the purpose for an attack like this other than obvious intended casualty type situation.”

ACP Joseph Myvett – Head of CIB

“Well at this point in time the police does not have any information to suggest that, this is an open investigation. We are open to and are following all leads.”

Reporter

“The person or the area that was targeted I know there is an ongoing drug war in San Pedro are these persons known to be affiliated with this drug war?”

ACP Joseph Myvett – Head of CIB

“The home where this explosion was, no.”

Reporter

“Have the three persons that have been detained have they been able to provide any information to assist police at this time?”

ACP Joseph Myvett – Head of CIB

I have not been updated so far but I know that they are being questioned.”

The three persons detained are from San Pedro. One is 47 year old, one is 23 year old and the third person is a minor.