House goes up in flames

A house was destroyed by fire yesterday morning. At around midday Belize City Police were called out to Sunflower Street where they observed a 16 by 24 wooden structure engulfed in flames. The home owner, 53 year old Robert Gordon reported to police that he and his wife were at home when they were alerted that his house was on fire. Firefighters managed to take control of the blaze and later extinguished it. The house and everything it contained were destroyed. Gordon believes it was arson.

Robert Gordon – home owner

“We heard shouting outside so I told my daughter to open the door and see who is outside shouting. When she opened the front door that big ball of fire rushed in and I was surprised. So at that time I tried to make my way out. As I said the fire entered from the front and pushed its way in so we had to make it to the back and luckily I had a window there that I could escape through.”

Reporter

“What caused the fire?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Well to tell you what caused the fire I don’t know but my suspicion is that its arson because the short length of time that I left the veranda and went inside and my wife opened the door it has to be arson.”

Reporter

“And there was nothing on the porch that may have caused the fire?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“No. Because there is nothing on the veranda, there is no electricity on the veranda. The meter box is on the other side of the house.”

Reporter

“Who would want to burn your house down or cause you injury?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Well that I what I would want to know because I have no enemy.”

Reporter

“No problems with any neighbors or friends?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Me and all those neighbors live good in fact it’s the neighbor who alerted us outside on the step.”

Reporter

“So you lost everything?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Everything was destroyed because the breeze was blowing from the east towards the house and it blew the fire all the way in and when we opened the door the oxygen caused the fire to blaze.”

Reporter

“What is the total value of damage?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Well the total value is estimated to be at $78,000 to $85,000, contents and the house.”

Reporter

“Was it insured or anything?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“No. Nothing was insured here”

Operations Manager at the National Fire Service Oren Smith says that so far the evidence is pointing to arson.

Robert Gordon – home owner

“The cause of the fire has still not been determined.”

Reporter

“Was it an incendiary fire? We know sometimes people throw things on verandas.”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“There is a good possibility that that is the result of this fire.”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“We understand the owner says he believes it’s arson.”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“He expressed that to us as well. So far that is the information that we have collected that is what it’s pointing to.”

Reporter:

“Is there any evidence to an accelerant used?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

None was collected at the scene.

Reporter

“Have you ruled out electrical and other possibilities?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“There were no electrical appliances in the area.”

Reporter:

“Everything was destroyed inside the house?”

Robert Gordon – home owner

“Yes ma’am. The structure was basically destroyed by the fire.”