Father of the Nation remembered

National Hero and Father of the Nation George Cadle Price was remembered today as the nation observed National Service Day. He died on September 19, 2011 and since then the People’s United Party, the party he led for decades, has observed the day with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at his graveside at the Lord’s Ridge Cemetery. As they commemorate the 6th anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, the PUP Party Leader, John Briceño, former Party Leader and Prime Minister Said Musa, Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley, other PUP party executives along with other dignitaries and primary school students paid their respects.

Mayor Darrell Bradley

“We placed flowers on his grave to show our love and appreciation for his life and his work in the service of God and country. We offer prayers of Thanksgiving and we sing the song she loved to sing in church songs like Onward Christian Soldiers marching as to war and an army of youth flying the standards of truth. These are spirited songs that are anthems to revolution of the mind and spirit. They are a call to action. These are hymns that Mr.Price believed embodied the message of his peaceful constructive Belizean revolution. So sing them with spirit. Mr.Price would have loved it. In my weekly radio address for this week I said that Mr price never cared about the many awards and titles he received, whilst we always saw him as the greatest Belizean he always thought himself as a worker. I remember many instances when my father would tell me that when he travelled with Mr price and he was given all these protocol and whenever they asked what he does he would simply refer to himself as a worker. Perhaps his successor and 1/4 me party leaders and Prime Minister the Right Honourable Said Musa, also a compassionate man, knew all too well and felt that a man who cared so much for a nation and for it’s people and who asked nothing in return was truly deserving of the title of National Hero. And so on this national service today which was set aside to honour this humbled yet strong man our father of the nation let us never forget our duty to our family our community and our nation. Let us do so in that tried and tested tradition of service to God and country and let us together continue the task of building a Belize that works for everyone. Long live Belize! Que Viva George Price.”