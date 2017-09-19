Pain at the Pump

Fuel Prices will increase effective tonight at midnight. Regular gasoline will increase by ninety two cents, from ten dollars and twenty one cents to eleven dollars and thirteen. Diesel will increase by thirty seven cents from nine dollars and twenty six cents to nine dollars and sixty three cents. Premium gasoline will remain at ten dollars and ninety nine cents-making it cheaper than regular gasoline. Kerosene remains at five dollars and sixty eight cents. Again, the price increase takes effect at twelve o’clock tonight.

