Safe so far from Hurricanes, but other Caribbean countries not so fortunate

The Government of Belize is joining efforts with Caribbean countries to assist Dominica after Category 5 Hurricane Maria ravaged the island nation. The category 5 hurricane ripped through Dominica and has left widespread devastation in its wake. GOB’s release state quote “our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this devastating storm who may have lost loved ones and who have had their homes and properties destroyed.” The release added that the Government of Belize stands ready to join with other CARICOM nations to coordinate and support relief efforts permissible by our human and financial resources. Also, the Government encourages all Belizeans to join in assisting the people of Dominica by supporting local relief initiatives being undertaken by reliable agencies, businesses or organizations. The Government also reminds the public that the hurricane season is far from over; therefore, it is important that persons have their disaster preparedness plans in effect until the hurricane season is declared closed. While we have been spared so far, our neighbour in the north has been hit by at least two hurricanes and two earthquakes. The quake caused rubble to fall onto cars, and some building facades to collapse to the streets. The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear, but people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue. Local media reported at least 49 deaths, and an unspecified number of others who may be trapped in buildings throughout the city. Mexico’s seismological agency estimated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its centre was east of the city in the state of Puebla. That municipality is about 40 miles southeast of the capital.

