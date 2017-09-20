Belize to get grant to fight childhood obesity

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant of one hundred and fifty thousand US dollars to the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC), to support capacity building to aid childhood obesity prevention in four countries. The project, according to the CDB, will strengthen the ability of civil society organizations in The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize and Jamaica to contribute to non-communicable disease prevention and control, with specific focus on childhood obesity programmes. HCC, the project implementation agency, will engage with Civil Society Organizations. The organizations selected are the Cancer Society of The Bahamas; Breastfeeding and Nutrition Foundation of Barbados; Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados; Belize Cancer Society and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica.The grant is consistent with CDB’s strategic objective of supporting inclusive and sustainable growth and development, and its corporate priorities of improving quality of access to education and training and citizen security; regional cooperation and integration; and gender equality.

Related