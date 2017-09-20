House goes up in flames; owner loses everything

Yesterday, a house went up in flames in Mahogany Heights. Police were alerted of the fire yesterday at 12:20 p.m. As a result, they visited the area where they saw a bungalow plycem structure with zinc roofing measuring 30 by 30 feet engulfed in flames. According to police report, initial investigation revealed that yesterday, September 19, at around 12:15 p.m., the house was on fire. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. The house, which was not insured, is the property of 37-year-old Joy Dougal of Mahogany Heights, and the estimated value is twenty thousand dollars. Police are investigating.

