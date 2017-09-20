International delegation visits Adjacency Zone

Yesterday, a delegation of European Union Ambassadors visited the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States Office in the Belize-Guatemala Adjacency Zone. The objective of the visit was to learn firsthand about the work of the OAS Adjacency Zone office and receive a briefing on the most recent developments in the process by the OAS Secretary General’s Special Representative for Belize-Guatemala Affairs, Magdalena Talamas. The delegation was headed by Malgorzatta Wasilewska, Head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Belize, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Cayman Islands. The OAS Adjacency Zone was established under the “Implementation of the Confidence-Building Measures in the Belize-Guatemala Adjacency Zone,” project which is in part funded by the European Union. Among the delegation were dignitaries such as British High Commissioner to Belize, Peter Hughes;Ambassador of Belize to the European Union, Dylan Vernon and the Ambassadors of Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

