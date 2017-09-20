Man in critical condition after being stabbed

Corozal Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident that has left a man in critical condition. According to police, around ten o’clock on Tuesday night, officers responded to a report in Libertad Village, Corozal District and found 33 year-old Juan Rosado, a resident of the village, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper portion of his body. Police report that Rosado was socializing when he was stabbed. He is currently listed in a critical condition at the Northern Regional Hospital.

