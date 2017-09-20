No Belize City slate as yet for the PUP

Municipal elections are just a little over six months away and the People’s United Party has yet to present its slate to contest the elections in Belize City. On Tuesday, Party Leader John Briceño told the media that they have candidates. Their delay, he adds, is due to the Party’s effort in ensuring they put together a solid slate that can secure a win for the PUP.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“We do have more than ten candidates but for us I know that Belize City is the garrison of the UDP, they have spent almost $200 million dollars of our tax payer’s money and they want to make sure that they have an impregnable fort. So for us to be able to penetrate Belize City, to be able to break down that fort that they have built with that over $200 million they have spent over the past nine years we need to make sure that we have a good team. We have candidates we have more than enough but we want to make sure that we put that right balance so that we could have a team that would have the credibility, that would have the experience and that would have the love for their city that they would be offering themselves for the right reasons, a team that probably you Daniel would vote for so that is why we are taking our time because we want to make sure that we are getting it right.”

The PUP has presented slates in the eight other municipalities.