Opposition Leader gears up for Independence Day speech

It is the eve of Belize’s Independence and as is customary, the country’s Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will gather in Belmopan to address the nation at the Independence Day Celebrations. On Tuesday, Opposition Leader John Briceño explained why he missed the September tenth ceremonies. He will, however, be present for tomorrow’s ceremonies in Belmopan and told the media that he will take the opportunity to once more call out the government on all its failures.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“Well I don’t think it’s going to be on a lighter note because it’s a serious matter that we are facing right now. That this government has become the very same thing that they condemned coming into to 2008. The Prime Minister was the one who every Independence Day in his speech as the leader of the opposition attacked our Prime Minister, attacked our government making all kinds of claims about the issues of corruption and incompetence and now here we fast forward to nine years later we have the most corrupt government this country has ever seen. The most incompetent government that we have ever seen, where Minister after Minister are being implicated and called out as being corrupt and the Prime Minister refuses to act.”