Prosecution not ready, Doehms’ case pushed back

A further disclosure session was scheduled for today in respect to the case involving David and Anke Doehm. The American couple was charged for child cruelty after an autopsy on Anke’s adoptive daughter, 13 year old Faye Lin Cannon revealed that the little girl was sexually and physically abused. The disclosure session was unable to proceed because the forensic files that the prosecution wanted to submit as part of evidence is not ready. The case was adjourned to October 17 of this year. If the Doehms are found guilty of the crime, they can face up to 10 years in prison.

