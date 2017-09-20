Santiago Romero charged for kept prohibited firearm

23-year-old Santiago Victor Romero Jr. has been arrested and charged for the offence of kept prohibited firearm. Last night, at about 7:45 p.m. police were conducting mobile patrol on George Street, when they came across Romero whom they stopped and searched. The search resulted in the discovery of a Remington automatic 45 caliber pistol without serial number. Police have since arrested and charged Romero for the offence of kept prohibited firearm. In other Police news, Police have seized 901 grams of cannabis, point five grams of crack cocaine and fifteen GFL point thirty eight live ammunition and a glass pipe six inches in length. Yesterday, Belize City Police conducted Anti-Drug operation in the Belize District which led to the discovery. No one was found in the immediate area and the items were deposited as found property.

