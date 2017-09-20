Students celebrate Belize’s Independence

An event focusing on Patriotism was held yesterday in connection with Independence celebration activities in Toledo. Correspondent Paul Mahung reports.

Paul Mahung – Love FM

“The Special Celebration Assembly of students and staff at Julian Cho Technical High School was in connection with the 36th Anniversary Celebration of Independence of Belize. Presentations by main speakers and entertainment with poems and music by guest artists and students highlighted continued importance and need for patriotism in Belize with focus for respect for Belize’s National Anthem, Flag and other national symbols as well as citizens’ law abiding practices, love, dedication, selfless service for community and nation and protection of Belize’s entire territory and all therein. Coordinator of the event JC Technical High School staff member Ray Coleman, was appreciative of the participation of all those who made the event meaningful.”

Ray Coleman – Coordinator

“In connection with our Independence Celebration, our school Julian Cho Technical High conducted our annual patriotic assembly where our Principal, Dr. Simeon Coc delivered his principal address followed by our guest speaker, our very own, honorable Captain Paul Mahung. This year we also selected Mr. and Ms. JC 2017-2018, Mr. JC, Aaron Zuniga and Ms. JC Elisa Coy were crowned. Thanks to Mr. Ivan Locario and the Larubeya Band for providing on stage entertainment. The entire event focused on Patriotism in Belize. As we join in the 36th anniversary of Independence of our country.”

Paul Mahung – Love FM

“The celebrative event was attended by over nine hundred and eighty students and entire staff of Julian Cho Technical High School. From Toledo, Happy and Safe 36th Anniversary Independence Day Celebrations nationwide to all Belizeans and visitors. Reporting for Love News, Paul Mahung, Punta Gorda.”