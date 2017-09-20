Students participate in Service Day activities

Yesterday was National Service Day in honor of the Father of the Nation, George Price, and Belizeans were encouraged to offer acts of kindness on that day. The standard five students of Horizon Academy were only too happy to be giving to others. Yesterday Love news spoke with teacher, Tanya Vallair.

Tanya Vallair – Teacher

“My students are taking the initiative in providing snacks for the officers who are working at the different checkpoints within the city. Delivery a snack which includes a sandwich, a class of Gatorade, bananas, chocolates and a little gum ball and the chocolate is to get their blood sugar up.”

The children felt a sense of satisfaction as a result of their giving.

Natalie Wagner – Student

“I felt really happy because it’s about giving back and not what you can get. Just about the fun of it.”

Michael Ortiz – Student

“I really enjoyed giving them snacks and the little treat and when you saw their faces they were all smiling and happy that we gave them something because we appreciate what they do for us. They take risks sometimes.”

Vallair went on to explain why it was so important for students to participate in acts of kindness.

Tanya Vallair – Teacher

“We live in a world where most of the individuals focus on themselves so we are not focusing on ourselves we need to understand that in giving we receive. I want them to experience the joy of giving because it might not come back to them today but somehow they will be gaining some reward from doing that.”

Various organizations and individuals participated in a number of community service activities.