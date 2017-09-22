Decriminalization of small quantities of marijuana to come into effect

During his address the Prime Minister made several announcements including the impending decriminalization of small quantities of marijuana.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow

“We celebrate now the imminent passage of the marijuana decriminalization Bill. This is a first step in ameliorating conditions that saw principally the already marginalized ending up in jail for weed possession. Weed possession in amounts that were so small as to be minuscule.”