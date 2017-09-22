Fuel prices keep going up … up … up

Fuel prices will see another hike. In the last month alone, fuel prices have gone up steadily three times, the last time being only four days ago. And effective September 23, Premium Gasoline will see an increase of ninety three cents, from $10.99 to $11.92. The prices for regular and diesel remain the same after these saw an increase on September 19. Regular gasoline went up by 92 cents and diesel by 37 cents per gallon. Government said prices would be going up because of damages to oil refineries in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey.