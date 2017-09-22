Major infrastructural works on the horizon

Prime Minister Dean Barrow highlighted several infrastructural projects that are to be completed across the country.

Prime Minister – Dean Barrow

“Next month I sign the OFID loan for the Haulover Bridge replacement, and this will top off the ongoing Highway upgrading between Belize City’s Buttonwood Boulevard and the PGIA junction- and how beautifully this is coming along. The total project cost is $107.2 million Belize. And going in the opposite direction, there is funding from the UK via CDB for rehabilitation of the Philip Goldson Highway right through to the Northern Border and including the Remate Road. The Crooked Tree Causeway is also to be raised and resurfaced, and CDB is to sign imminently the contract for that scope of works design.

Turning to the West, the procurement process to recruit the contractor for the new Roaring Creek Bridge has been completed. All that remains before work actually starts, is the finalization of the acquisition of some necessary private land. The contractor has also been chosen for the rehabilitation of the George Price Highway from Roaring Creek to Spanish Lookout. And finally in the West, the first fifteen miles, between Georgeville and the San Antonio junction, of the new Caracol Road is to be finished by year’s end.

In the South the Hummingbird Highway Rehabilitation project is 90% complete, and the consultants have now been hired to produce the drawings for the new Coastal Road.”