Man missing, family concerned

24-year-old Daniel Leal of Belize City was reported missing by his mother, Martha Leal. Leal told police that her son left home on September 19 at 7:00 a.m. saying he was going for a walk and since then has not returned home. Daniel is of Mestizo descent, slim built, stands 5 feet 5 inches in height, has clear complexion and a low haircut. Also, he has 3 tattoos: one on his left forearm that says “Death before dishonor,” the other one on his right upper chest that says “Gina,” and on his right shoulder that says “Martha”. He was last seen wearing a red sleeveless shirt, gray three-quarter pants and gray slippers. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leal is asked to contact the nearest police station.

