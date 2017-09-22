Moses Babb charged with attempted murder

Eighteen year old Moses Babb, a laborer of Faber’s Road, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared today before Magistrate Aretha Ford. Babb was also charged with use of deadly means of harm and kept firearm without a gun license. He pled not guilty to the third charge. No plea was taken for the first and second charges because they are indictable offences. He was remanded into custody until November 27. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on September 17. The complainant, 30 year old Aaron King, reported to the police that he was in front of a house in the Buttonwood Bay area socializing with a female friend when Babb rode by on a beach cruiser bicycle and fired several shots at him. King was shot to the right side of his chest and between his abdomen and chest area.

