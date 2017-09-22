Young girl killed in road traffic accident

12-year-old Dafnie Polanco died in a road traffic incident which occurred last night at mile 26 ½ on the Phillip Goldson Highway. According to police reports, at around 9:00 p.m. they visited the scene where they saw a blue Mazda pick-up truck in the drain facing the direction of Orange Walk Town while a Grey Toyota Corolla was off the road facing the direction of Belize City. Initial investigation revealed that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Orange Walk Town to Belize City, when the Grey Corolla made contact with the Blue Mazda causing both vehicles to overturn. Dafnie, who lost her life, was travelling in the Mazda with David Polanco, Darcie Lopez, Tyrone Parham, Davisha Polanco and another individual. Meanwhile, travelling in the Toyota Corolla at the time was Jadiel Usher and Dion Skeen. Other occupants of the Mazda complained of various degrees of injuries. Meanwhile, persons travelling in the Toyota Corolla, did not sustain any injury. Police investigations continue.

