BDF holds annual competition

This weekend the Belize Defense force held its annual March and Shoot and pistol competitions. The march and shoot competition is exclusively for the BDF while the pistol shoot competition is open to the public. Colonel Steven Ortega, deputy commander of the Belize Defense Force says the competition has been around for a number of years.

Colonel Steven Ortega, Deputy Commander of the BDF

It started off initially as an event to get the security forces and security firms together to build camaraderie amongst themselves in friendly competition but now we have opened it up to the general public so whoever believes that they have good pistol shooters out there can come in and sign up. It’s held annually around August or September and your team is four members and you shoot from various distances at various positions.

At the end of the pistol shoot competition, Anchor Security captured first place. The US Marines placed second and Team Cayo was third. Colonel Ortega said the March and shoot competition entailed a little more activities.

Colonel Steven Ortega, Deputy Commander of the BDF

“Each sub-unit sends in a team of six members. The leader of the team is either an officer or a senior NCO but the team must comprise of a female and a gun must be carried along with the rifles. The march and shoot for the BDF has been going on for over twenty years and it comprises of a grueling eight mile run from the Boom Bridge up to the range and along the way there are various stands that the troops stop in to conduct tests which include signals, map reading, medical, general knowledge, skill at arms and they have to conduct these tests there on site and they get a grade for it and at the end of the day all these grades are tallied and we have a winner for that day. B-Sag placed first in the march and shoot competition.”