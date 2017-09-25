Cameron Usher charged for cultivation of cannabis plants

On Sunday morning members of Gang Suppression Unit received information of a marijuana plantation at Lucky Strike Village. Upon arrival at the plantation, the GSU team found a male person later identified as 41-year-old Cameron Kelvin Usher of Sibun Street, Belize City in the middle of the plantation. The plantation contained approximately one hundred and fifty marijuana plants ranging from three to four feet in height. All the plants along with some farming equipment were destroyed and Usher was escorted to the Queen Street Police Station where he was charged for cultivation of cannabis plant. Today he appeared before Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was offered bail of ten thousand dollars with one or two sureties of five thousand dollars each. His case was adjourned to December 29.

Related